BJP Demands Apology from Priyanka Gandhi Over NEET Aspirant's False Claims

The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following remarks she made regarding NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel's claims about exam irregularities. The Allahabad High Court found Patel submitted fake documents. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of amplifying false claims and called for legal action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:09 IST
Priyanka Gandhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday called for an apology from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, following a ruling from the Allahabad High Court. The court authorized the National Testing Agency (NTA) to take action against a NEET aspirant who submitted fraudulent documents, alleging irregularities with the exam results.

Seizing upon the court's decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Priyanka Gandhi for sharing a video on social media from NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel. The student had claimed discrepancies in her NEET examination results, including allegations of a torn OMR sheet and being awarded fewer marks.

"This girl Ayushi Patel, who alleged her OMR was torn and marks incorrect, presented fake documents in court and fabricated her claims about the sheet," Poonawalla asserted. He demanded an apology from Gandhi and called for legal action, further accusing the Congress of spreading disinformation and potentially sponsoring Patel's claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

