Left Menu

Sara Duterte Resigns Amid Political Rift with Marcos

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from her roles as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body. Her alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fell apart over differences on key issues, including the handling of territorial disputes with China and the allegations against religious leader Apollo Carreon Quiboloy.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:59 IST
Sara Duterte Resigns Amid Political Rift with Marcos
Sara Duterte
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced her resignation Wednesday from her roles as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body. This decision comes as her collaboration with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disintegrated over crucial disagreements, particularly efforts to arrest a religious leader accused of child abuse and Manila's approach to escalating territorial disputes with Beijing.

Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil stated that President Marcos accepted Duterte's resignation, which will take effect on July 19. Despite stepping down from the Cabinet, Duterte will continue to serve as vice president. The 46-year-old did not provide specific reasons for her resignation, though ongoing political hostilities between her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Marcos are widely seen as a factor.

Elected as vice president alongside Marcos under a hastily formed unity ticket, Duterte's resignation signifies a break in an alliance that had united two influential political dynasties but soon faced significant challenges. Notably, the younger Duterte's resignation highlights the growing rifts in Philippine politics, especially regarding ties with China and the handling of internal security issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024