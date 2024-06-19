Sara Duterte Resigns Amid Political Rift with Marcos

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announced her resignation Wednesday from her roles as education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body. This decision comes as her collaboration with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disintegrated over crucial disagreements, particularly efforts to arrest a religious leader accused of child abuse and Manila's approach to escalating territorial disputes with Beijing.

Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil stated that President Marcos accepted Duterte's resignation, which will take effect on July 19. Despite stepping down from the Cabinet, Duterte will continue to serve as vice president. The 46-year-old did not provide specific reasons for her resignation, though ongoing political hostilities between her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Marcos are widely seen as a factor.

Elected as vice president alongside Marcos under a hastily formed unity ticket, Duterte's resignation signifies a break in an alliance that had united two influential political dynasties but soon faced significant challenges. Notably, the younger Duterte's resignation highlights the growing rifts in Philippine politics, especially regarding ties with China and the handling of internal security issues.

