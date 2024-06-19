Hezbollah's Enhanced Armory and Rising Tensions with Israel: A Regional Powder Keg

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, announced on Wednesday that the militant group has acquired new weapons and intelligence capabilities capable of targeting deeper Israeli positions. His statements come as cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel are escalating, nearing a potential all-out conflict.

Nasrallah's comments followed a meeting between a top US envoy and Lebanese officials, aiming to deescalate the situation. In a televised address, Nasrallah commemorated a senior Hezbollah commander killed by an Israeli airstrike, claiming the group now boasts higher numbers and more advanced weaponry, ready to be deployed along the front lines when necessary.

Amid these revelations, Israel's military chief acknowledged Hezbollah's demonstrated capabilities and assured readiness to counter any threats. Both nations exchange daily strikes, intensifying after Israel expanded its offensive in Gaza. Diplomatic efforts by US President Joe Biden's senior adviser continue, stressing the urgency of a ceasefire to prevent broader regional conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)