Left Menu

Hezbollah's Enhanced Armory and Rising Tensions with Israel: A Regional Powder Keg

Hezbollah's leader has revealed new weapons and intelligence capabilities targeting deeper Israeli positions amid growing cross-border tensions. Despite past conflict, both sides show heightened readiness, with recent escalations following significant events. Diplomatic efforts continue as regional consequences loom large.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 19-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 23:01 IST
Hezbollah's Enhanced Armory and Rising Tensions with Israel: A Regional Powder Keg
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, announced on Wednesday that the militant group has acquired new weapons and intelligence capabilities capable of targeting deeper Israeli positions. His statements come as cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel are escalating, nearing a potential all-out conflict.

Nasrallah's comments followed a meeting between a top US envoy and Lebanese officials, aiming to deescalate the situation. In a televised address, Nasrallah commemorated a senior Hezbollah commander killed by an Israeli airstrike, claiming the group now boasts higher numbers and more advanced weaponry, ready to be deployed along the front lines when necessary.

Amid these revelations, Israel's military chief acknowledged Hezbollah's demonstrated capabilities and assured readiness to counter any threats. Both nations exchange daily strikes, intensifying after Israel expanded its offensive in Gaza. Diplomatic efforts by US President Joe Biden's senior adviser continue, stressing the urgency of a ceasefire to prevent broader regional conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024