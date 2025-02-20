Key Arrest in Sambhal Riots: Weapons Supplier Nabbed
The police arrested Gulam, the main arms supplier for the Sambhal violence. Officers discovered arms from him, linked to gold smuggling. He worked for the Sarik Sata gang and faced multiple charges. The investigation also examines political connections and illicit communications.
The main arms supplier during last year's violent riots in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has been apprehended, police reported on Thursday.
Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi disclosed that Gulam, a Deepa Sarai resident, was arrested for furnishing weapons during the unrest on November 24, 2024, sparked during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid.
Gulam's interrogation unveiled his connection to Sarik Sata, who directed him to thwart the survey. Police seized weapons, some foreign-made, and uncovered ties to gold smuggling on his device. The investigation spans potential political affiliations and WhatsApp groups linked to the riots.
