Celebrating President Murmu: Wishes from Vice President Dhankhar and PM Modi on Her 66th Birthday

On the occasion of President Droupadi Murmu's 66th birthday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their heartfelt wishes. President Murmu began her day with a visit to the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi, praying for the welfare of all citizens. 'Jai Jagannath! Today I visited the Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all countrymen and also (wished) that our country continues to set new standards of progress,' the president's office posted on X, along with pictures of her visit. Born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village, Odisha, Murmu became India's 15th President on July 25, 2022.

Vice President Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, conveyed their birthday greetings to President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 'Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed birthday greetings to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan,' another post on X read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm birthday wishes to the President, lauding her wisdom, dedication, and tireless efforts towards uplifting the marginalized sections of society. 'Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalized are a strong guiding force,' Modi said in a post on X. 'Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.'

