Left Menu

Kerala's Pension Dilemma: Opposition Stages Walkout

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal addressed the Assembly, revealing a five-month delay in social welfare pensions. Urging the opposition to join a collective demand from the Centre, he assured that payments have begun. Despite his clarifications, the opposition staged a walkout, criticizing the government's financial handling.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:48 IST
Kerala's Pension Dilemma: Opposition Stages Walkout
K N Balagopal
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday faced the Assembly, acknowledging a five-month lag in social welfare pension disbursements. He called for the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to collaborate in urging the Centre for due funds.

Rejecting the UDF's demand to adjourn proceedings for a detailed discussion, Balagopal pledged that disbursement for June was underway and that the pending dues would be settled soon. MLA P C Vishnunath criticized the alleged extravagance in government spending amid claims of fund shortages.

Amid these political tensions, Balagopal cited significant monthly expenditures of Rs 900 crore and defended the Left government's track record, highlighting pensions disbursed beyond the tenure funds. However, his explanations failed to pacify the opposition, resulting in a walkout led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who accused the government of betraying public trust with unfulfilled pension promises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024