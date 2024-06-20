Kerala's Pension Dilemma: Opposition Stages Walkout

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday faced the Assembly, acknowledging a five-month lag in social welfare pension disbursements. He called for the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to collaborate in urging the Centre for due funds.

Rejecting the UDF's demand to adjourn proceedings for a detailed discussion, Balagopal pledged that disbursement for June was underway and that the pending dues would be settled soon. MLA P C Vishnunath criticized the alleged extravagance in government spending amid claims of fund shortages.

Amid these political tensions, Balagopal cited significant monthly expenditures of Rs 900 crore and defended the Left government's track record, highlighting pensions disbursed beyond the tenure funds. However, his explanations failed to pacify the opposition, resulting in a walkout led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who accused the government of betraying public trust with unfulfilled pension promises.

