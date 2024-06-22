Controversy Erupts Over Kelu's Exclusion from Devaswom Portfolio
The Congress-led UDF criticised the LDF government for not assigning the Devaswom portfolio to CPI(M) MLA O R Kelu, who will be sworn in as a minister on June 23. Opposition leader V D Satheesan compared this to the Centre's refusal to appoint Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as pro-tem Speaker.
The Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has expressed strong disapproval of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's decision to bypass CPI(M) MLA O R Kelu for the Devaswom portfolio. Kelu is set to be sworn in as a minister in the Left administration on June 23.
Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for inconsistency, highlighting his past opposition to the non-appointment of Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as pro-tem Speaker in the Lok Sabha, yet differing in Kelu's case.
Satheesan, while announcing that the opposition will attend Kelu's swearing-in ceremony, strongly opposed the decision, drawing comparisons with the Centre's similar move regarding Suresh.
