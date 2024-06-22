Diplomatic Highs Amidst Tensions: US and Vietnam Discuss Strategic Partnership
US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink held constructive talks in Vietnam, affirming high trust levels between the two nations. This meeting followed Vladimir Putin's visit to Hanoi, which the US criticized. Kritenbrink emphasized economic relations and partnerships, despite the underlying geopolitical dynamics involving China and Russia.
On Saturday, Senior US Diplomat Daniel Kritenbrink emphasized the unprecedented trust between the US and Vietnam during talks in Hanoi. His visit came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the country.
Kritenbrink clarified that his trip was not in response to Putin's visit. He highlighted Vietnam's recent elevation of the US to its highest diplomatic status, equal to China and Russia, indicating Vietnam's strategic balancing act as Western companies seek alternatives to China for their supply chains.
The US diplomat expressed concerns over China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, echoing similar criticisms from the US Embassy. He reiterated that Vietnam's sovereignty decisions should align with its best interests, while underlining the strong economic ties, marking $111 billion in trade between the US and Vietnam in 2023.
