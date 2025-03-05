Tensions Rise Over Disputed Shoal in South China Sea
China has monitored a Philippine civilian vessel supplying a warship at the contested Second Thomas Shoal. China urges cooperation from the Philippines and to cease exaggerating tensions. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on the situation.
In a developing story, the Chinese coast guard reported tracking a Philippine civilian boat engaged in supplying daily provisions to a warship at the contentious Second Thomas Shoal on Tuesday. According to China's statement, the warship is said to be 'illegally grounded' at the site.
Urging for diplomatic cooperation, China called on the Philippines to honor its commitments, cease escalatory rhetoric, and actively work with China to manage the maritime tensions. This appeal underscores the ongoing discord in the disputed waters.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not immediately responded to a request for comment, leaving questions about how the situation will progress unanswered. The incident highlights the fragile balance in the South China Sea region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
