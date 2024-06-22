Left Menu

Rajasthan edu minister, Banswara MP engage in war of words over 'DNA test' remark

Updated: 22-06-2024 23:26 IST
Banswara MP and Bharat Adivasi Party leader Rajkumar Roat hit back at Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar over his ''DNA test'' remark about the tribal leader and said that the minister's ''mentality needs to be tested''.

Dilwar on Friday made a controversial statement saying that ''if BAP leader does not consider himself a Hindu then a DNA test should be done to verify whether he is the son of a Hindu''.

The minister's remark came after Roat recently said that he belongs to a tribal community and adheres to a belief system distinct from organised religions, including Hinduism.

At a programme in Udaipur on Saturday, Dilawar said that the tribal community is an integral part of the Hindu community and hoped that the tribal people will not get misled by "some people".

In response, Roat said that "the minister's mentality needs to be tested".

Roat released a video statement and condemned the minister's comments on him.

''You are talking about DNA tests, ancestors, that applies to you. Your mentality needs to be tested. Such language does not suit you, you are holding the post of minister," he said.

''If you want to talk about the tribal community, then tell us what changes you have brought in the education sector for the tribals in the last six months,'' he said.

He said that the minister made indecent remarks for the tribal community, him and his party and the tribal people will give a befitting reply to this statement in the time to come.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

