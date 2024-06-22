BSP declares star campaigners for Uttarakhand bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released a list of 13 star campaigners for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-elections on Saturday. Party chief Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand are in the list.

Other names in the list include Ramji Gautam, Suresh Arya, Sheeshpal Singh, Surajmal, Shehzad, BR Dhauni, Pradeep Chaudhary, Nathiram, Nand Gopal, Vinod Kumar Gautam and Harish Chandra Sinoli will also campaign for the BSP. Voting for the assembly by-polls in the Badrinath and Manglaur seats will be held on July 10.

The Badrinath seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and joined the BJP. The Manglaur seat fell vacant after death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari.

Votes will be counted on July 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)