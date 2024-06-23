Left Menu

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness for flood management in country

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:07 IST
Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness for flood management in country
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review overall preparedness for flood management in the country. Union Minister of Jai Shakti, C R Patil, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, Secretaries of Ministries/ Departments of Home Affairs; Water Resources, River Development & River Rejuvenation; Earth Sciences; Environment, Forests & Climate Change; Road Transport & Highways; Chairman, Railway Board; Member & Secretary (I/c) NDMA; Director Generals of NDRF and IMD; Chairman(s) of CWC, NHAI and other senior officers of Ministries concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and a few other states witness landslides and other rain-related issues during the monsoon. Currently, Assam is facing floods with lakhs of people affected in several districts. Last month, Cyclone Remal also caused devastation across Tripura.

In the Nagaon district of Assam, floods have severely affected nearly 6,000 people, submerged 35 villages in the district under Kampur and Raha revenue circles, and also submerged 1,089 hectares of crop area. According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 3 lakh people in 19 districts were affected by the deluge.

More than 2.43 lakh people have been affected alone in Karimganj district. 979 villages under 48 revenue circles in 19 districts in the state have been affected by the current wave of floods. The flood waters have submerged 3326.31 hectares of crop area in the flood-hit districts.

Cyclone Remal has also brought about intense rainfall in Assam, leading to widespread flooding. More than 29 people have lost their lives in the floods which occurred after Cyclone Remal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024