PM Modi's Vision for a 'Shreshtha Bharat' in the 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the start of the 18th Lok Sabha and emphasized his government's vision to build a 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'. He highlighted the historic third consecutive term and called for a responsible opposition to ensure a flourishing democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:08 IST
In a landmark address marking the beginning of the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his government has received a mandate for a third consecutive term, underscoring public approval of its policies. Modi stressed the importance of unity in achieving 'Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking to the media in the Parliament complex, Modi highlighted the symbolic commencement of the new Lok Sabha as a step towards a developed India by 2047. He also recalled the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, labeling it a 'black spot' on Indian democracy.

Modi took the opportunity to welcome new Members of Parliament while urging the opposition to uphold democratic values by focusing on constructive debate and avoiding disruption. Noting the historical significance of his third consecutive mandate, Modi emphasized the role of the opposition as a crucial component of a healthy democracy.

