Congress Criticizes PM Modi for 'Diversion Tactics' Ahead of 18th Lok Sabha

The Congress party has launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha, accusing him of 'as usual resorted to diversion' and failing to address pressing national issues. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out Modi's 'moral and political defeat' and his continued arrogance.

Kharge lamented that Modi provided no new insights in his lengthy customary address, neglecting to address critical issues like youth unemployment, the recent train accident in West Bengal, and violence in Manipur. Despite being the nation's leader, Kharge said Modi should work towards consensus and uphold the Constitution.

Jairam Ramesh echoed these sentiments, criticizing Modi for not understanding the true meaning of the people's mandate. Ramesh also highlighted Modi's narrow victory in Varanasi and failure to provide substantive solutions. The Congress vowed to hold the Prime Minister accountable for his actions and insisted that their opposition would be vocal both in Parliament and on the streets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)