Linguistic Diversity Shines as MPs Sworn In, Reflecting India's Rich Cultural Tapestry

The Lok Sabha witnessed an impressive display of linguistic diversity on Monday, marking the swearing-in ceremony of newly-elected MPs in an array of languages including Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese, and Odia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his oath in Hindi, greeted by slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the treasury benches, reflecting the enthusiasm of his supporters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other prominent ministers such as Nitin Gadkari and Jyotiraditya Scindia followed suit, taking their oaths in Hindi. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan opted for Odia, amidst shouts of 'NEET, NEET' from the opposition, highlighting ongoing controversies about entrance exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)