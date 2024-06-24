Nationalism Isn't the Answer: Germany's Defence Minister Emphasizes Unity
Germany's Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius, highlighted during a Paris visit that nationalism has never been a solution to problems, according to European history. He expressed his preference for liberal forces to win the upcoming French legislative elections, which he believes would strengthen democratic, pro-European values and Europe's future.
- Country:
- France
European history shows that nationalism offers no solution to problems, Germany's defence minister said on Monday during a visit to Paris, adding that he would be happier if liberal forces won the upcoming legislative elections in France.
"I can say for my part and for the view of Germany that nationalism has never been the solution to problems. This is a lesson from European history that cannot be neglected," Boris Pistorius told a joint press conference with his French and Polish counterparts.
"That is why I would be happy if a true result would be achieved, which would strengthen the democratic, free and pro-European forces and thus the future of Europe," he said, speaking through an interpreter.
