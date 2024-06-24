Imran Khan Moves Supreme Court for Early Appeal Hearing in Toshakhana Case

In a significant legal move, Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, approached the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking a swift resolution of his appeal against disqualification by the Election Commission in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Barrister Ali Zafar, representing the 71-year-old former premier, filed a request for an expedited hearing, highlighting the adverse impact of the disqualification on Khan's political career. The petition, submitted to the apex court, stressed that pending legal challenges prevent Khan from fulfilling his duties as PTI chairman and National Assembly member, as well as hinder his participation in upcoming by-elections.

The Toshakhana controversy, which revolves around state gifts, emerged as a critical issue in Pakistani politics after the Election Commission disqualified Khan for alleged false statements and incorrect declarations regarding these gifts. Despite recent amendments to the Elections Act limiting the commission's jurisdiction, the legal battle continues, with proceedings stalled due to related cases in various courts.

