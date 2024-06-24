Left Menu

Imran Khan Moves Supreme Court for Early Appeal Hearing in Toshakhana Case

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has approached the Supreme Court for an expedited hearing of his appeal against disqualification by the Election Commission in the Toshakhana case. His lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, submitted the request, emphasizing that the legal challenges impede Khan's political roles and participation in by-elections.

In a significant legal move, Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, approached the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking a swift resolution of his appeal against disqualification by the Election Commission in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Barrister Ali Zafar, representing the 71-year-old former premier, filed a request for an expedited hearing, highlighting the adverse impact of the disqualification on Khan's political career. The petition, submitted to the apex court, stressed that pending legal challenges prevent Khan from fulfilling his duties as PTI chairman and National Assembly member, as well as hinder his participation in upcoming by-elections.

The Toshakhana controversy, which revolves around state gifts, emerged as a critical issue in Pakistani politics after the Election Commission disqualified Khan for alleged false statements and incorrect declarations regarding these gifts. Despite recent amendments to the Elections Act limiting the commission's jurisdiction, the legal battle continues, with proceedings stalled due to related cases in various courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

