Left Menu

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalised Amid Indefinite Fast for Water

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated due to an indefinite fast demanding water for the national capital. Her blood sugar levels dropped significantly, necessitating emergency medical attention. She has been striking since June 21 to urge Haryana to release Delhi's water share.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 08:20 IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalised Amid Indefinite Fast for Water
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was hospitalised early Tuesday after her health deteriorated due to her indefinite fast to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing crisis, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said here.

It said in a post on 'X' that the minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

''Water Minister Atishi's health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalisation.'' the party said. ''She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery,'' it said.

Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024