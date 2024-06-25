Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalised Amid Indefinite Fast for Water
Delhi Water Minister Atishi was admitted to the ICU after her health deteriorated due to an indefinite fast demanding water for the national capital. Her blood sugar levels dropped significantly, necessitating emergency medical attention. She has been striking since June 21 to urge Haryana to release Delhi's water share.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi was hospitalised early Tuesday after her health deteriorated due to her indefinite fast to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing crisis, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said here.
It said in a post on 'X' that the minister was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital.
''Water Minister Atishi's health deteriorates. Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalisation.'' the party said. ''She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water. She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery,'' it said.
Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21.
