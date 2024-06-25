Kerala leader triggers controversy, calls for "separate Malabar" state; BJP hits back

Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) leader Mustafa Mundupara has stirred a fresh controversy in Kerala after he advocated the idea of a "separate Malabar state". Speaking at a protest organised on the issue of lack of seats in class 11 in the Malabar region on Monday, Mundupara said that Southern Kerala and Malabar people are paying the same taxes and should get the same facilities.

"When we see this injustice like southern Kerala and Malabar, if there is demand from any part that there needs to be a separate Malabar state, we can't blame them. If the people of Malabar are paying the same tax as that of southern Kerala, we should get the same facilities here. There is no point in saying it is separatism. What will happen in the country if there is a Malabar state," he said. Meanwhile, the BJP hit back at Mundupara over his remarks and said that the party will fight any move to divide Kerala.

Kerala BJP chief, K Surendran said, "Anyone who believes that the banning of the Popular Front has eradicated extremist forces in Kerala is gravely mistaken. The audacity of SYS leader Mustafa Mundupara in demanding the division of Kerala, coupled with the silence of Pinarayi Vijayan and vdsatheesan, starkly reveals the harsh truth: The Congress and Communist parties in Kerala are on their knees, shamelessly compromising national integrity for votes." "These political entities are the biggest obstacles to PM Narendra Modi Ji's unwavering mission to eliminate separatist forces from our nation. The BJP will fight tooth and nail against any move to divide Kerala," he added.

Student organisations of the Congress Party, KSU and Muslim League are demanding more seats for class 11 in the Malabar region. The Malabar region comprises of districts Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)