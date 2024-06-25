Left Menu

Congress' Mumbai unit asks high command to make changes in party structure in city

A senior Mumbai Congress leader said that they have collectively written a letter to party high command and have requested them to make necessary amendments to the party structure in view of the upcoming Assembly and BMC elections.


Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Having performed well in the Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra Congress is now gearing up to strike big in the upcoming state elections and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The MVA leadership has already agreed to contest these polls in alliance, and now some of the leaders in the Mumbai unit of the Congress want the party to make changes in the leadership structure to ensure victory. Currently, the Mumbai unit of the Congress is helmed by Varsha Gaikwad, who was recently elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai North East. With her elevation to the Lok Sabha, the Mumbai Congress has urged the party high command to make changes in the city unit.

A senior Mumbai Congress leader said that they have collectively written a letter to party high command and have requested them to make necessary amendments to the party structure in view of the upcoming Assembly and BMC elections. The leader emphasised that they have not directly requested the party high command to change the Mumbai party chief, Varsha Gaikwad but they have written in their letter that the present Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) leadership is not taking leaders in Mumbai in confidence and they are not even being updated about the regular programmes of the MRCC.

The leaders said in their letter that this lack of coordination may be very harmful in the upcoming assembly and BMC elections, and to form an MVA government in Maharashtra, a victory in Mumbai is an important precondition. On Tuesday, there is a meeting at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi about the preparations for the Maharashtra assembly polls. Most of the signatories to the letter are already in Delhi to attend the meeting in the evening at 4 pm.

The letter is signed by former MRCC presidents Bhai Jagtap, Janardan Chandurkar, Rajya Sabha MP and CWC member Chandrakant Handore, former minister Naseem Khan, Charan Singh Sapra, and others. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party core committee held a meeting at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's residence on June 22.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that in the meeting, the party analysed the entire Lok Sabha elections and the mistakes that were being made by the party in the elections. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled to be held this year to elect 288 members of the state's legislative assembly.

The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

