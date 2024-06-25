Delhi HC to pronounce order today on ED's plea for stay on Arvind Kejriwal bail

The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its order today on the Enforcement Directorate's plea for stay on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail, which was granted by a trial court in the liquor scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed written submissions before the Delhi High Court opposing any relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy money laundering case.

ED opposed the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal and called the order illegal and perverse. ED submitted that the impugned order passed by trial court deserves to be stayed and set aside as a vacation judge has returned perverse findings in almost every paragraph of its order on both the facts and the law after admittedly not examining the material placed on record by the prosecution, ED told Delhi High Court.

The investigative agency further stated that new material collected against Arvind Kejriwal post 2023 was not considered by vacation judge. Enforcement Directorate lists statements of 13 Angariyas, Goa AAP workers, and AAP office bearers as new statements. "Denial of ample opportunity to the Enforcement Directorate is a violation of one of the conditions of Section 45," said the ED to the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for June 26 the plea of Arvind Kejriwal challenging the order of the Delhi High Court granting interim stay on bail to him in the Delhi excise policy case probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti observed that the decision of the High Court to grant an interim stay on Kejriwal's bail without passing a final order in the matter was "unusual.".

"In stay matters, judgements are not reserved but passed on the spot. What has happened here is unusual. We will have it (case before it) the day after," the bench said. On June 21, the High Court ordered the grant of an interim stay on bail while reserving its order and asked both sides to file their written submissions until Monday.

Kejriwal then filed an appeal in the top court against the High Court order. On June 20, the trial judge granted bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

The next day, the ED moved an urgent petition before the High Court challenging the bail order. The High Court heard both sides extensively reserve orders on the ED's application to stay the bail order, and it halted the release of Kejriwal until the pronouncement of its order. (ANI)

