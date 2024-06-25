South Korea Threatens to Resume Anti-Pyongyang Propaganda Amid Balloon Campaigns

In response to North Korea's latest provocation, South Korea has threatened to restart its anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts. The move follows North Korea's launch of balloons filled with trash across the border, an act that South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol condemned as 'despicable and irrational.' On Tuesday, marking the 74th anniversary of the Korean War's inception, President Yoon emphasized South Korea's preparedness to respond decisively to any provocations.

North Korea has recently floated approximately 350 balloons carrying rubbish, 100 of which landed in Seoul and its vicinity. This action marks the fifth such instance since late May and signifies an escalation in Cold War-style campaigns between the two nations. The exchanged barbs reflect heightened tensions, with South Korea readying its loudspeakers along the border for anti-North Korean broadcasts.

Furthermore, experts suggest that North Korea's balloon campaign aims to fuel internal debates within South Korea regarding civilian leafleting. Meanwhile, international concern grows as Kim Jong Un's alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin signifies the strongest bilateral connection since the Cold War, prompting condemnation from South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

