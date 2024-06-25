"You keep digging into past to hide your shortcomings": Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi

In a no-hold-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the PM keeps digging into the past to hide his shortcomings and the "undeclared emergency" that 140 crore Indians have felt in the last 10 years has dealt a severe blow to democracy. In a post on X, Kharge said that Modi ji talks about consensus and cooperation, but his actions are contrary to this.

"The country is looking towards the future; you keep digging into the past to hide your shortcomings. The "undeclared emergency" that you made 140 crore Indians feel in the last 10 years has dealt a severe blow to democracy and the Constitution. Breaking up parties, toppling elected governments through the backdoor, misusing ED, CBI, and IT on 95 per cent opposition leaders, putting even chief ministers in jail, and spoiling the level playing field by using power before elections--isn't this an undeclared emergency?" Kharge said. "Modi ji talks about consensus and cooperation, but his actions are contrary to this," he added.

Further, the Congress President asked where the word consensus came from when 146 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament. "Where was the word consensus when 146 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament and 3 laws were passed to change the criminal justice system for the citizens of the country. Where was the word consensus when the statues of great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar were shifted to a corner of the Parliament premises without asking the opposition?" Kharge asked.

The Congress chief also mentioned that, be it demonetisation, the hastily implemented lockdown, or the Electoral Bonds law, there are hundreds of such examples in which the Modi government did not use consensus or cooperation at all. "The 17th Lok Sabha had the lowest number of bills in history; only 16 per cent of the bills went before the Parliamentary Standing Committee and 35 per cent of the bills in the Lok Sabha were passed in less than an hour. In the Rajya Sabha, too, this figure is 34 per cent. The BJP has ruined democracy and the constitution. Congress has always supported democracy and the Constitution, and we will continue to do so," Mallikarjun Kharge added. (ANI)

