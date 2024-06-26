The Resilient Pound: A Historical Journey Through Economic Turbulence

Britain's pound has faced economic crises and political turbulence aplenty in the past 80 years, but especially over the last decade.

As recently as 2022, sterling was knocked to record lows as unfunded tax cuts presented by the government of then Prime Minister Liz Truss pummeled British markets. But sterling has recovered since then thanks to a better-than-feared economic performance, expectations that the Bank of England will be cautious on rate cuts and the possibility of a period of political stability following the July 4 UK election.

Here's an interactive graphic looking at the highs and lows of British currency since 1944:

