Om Birla Re-Elected as Lok Sabha Speaker

In a moment of political significance, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended his heartfelt congratulations to Om Birla following his re-election as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. Naidu commended Birla on his unyielding commitment to parliamentary customs and his leadership qualities.

'Congratulations to Om Birla on being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. I wish him success in upholding our Parliamentary traditions and leading the House with integrity and wisdom,' Naidu expressed in a post on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari also conveyed her felicitations. 'Congratulations to Om Birla for once again being elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, showcasing his unwavering dedication to this vital position,' she said in a statement. Both leaders recognized the re-election as a testament to Birla's exceptional leadership and dedication in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)