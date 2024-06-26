Left Menu

Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander for Eastern Frontline

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Brigadier-General Andriy Hnatov as the new joint forces commander on the eastern frontline, replacing Lieutenant-General Yuri Sodol. Hnatov's primary responsibility is to preserve as many fighters' lives as possible while repelling Russian forces. Zelenskiy also addressed security and support issues for Donetsk region residents.

(Updates with details, quotes from Zelenskiy) KYIV, June 26 (Reuters) -

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented the new joint forces commander on Wednesday to troops defending the eastern frontline region of Donetsk. Zelenskiy

announced on Monday he was appointing Brigadier-General Andriy Hnatov to the post, which involves strategic planning of operations, replacing Lieutenant-General Yuri Sodol who had faced criticism over serious military setbacks.

Hnatov's main tasks include "preserving as many fighters' lives as possible" while repelling the invading Russian forces, Zelenskiy said in a video address posted on social media. One of his meetings during the trip addressed security and support for the people of the Donetsk region, including water provision, social issues and evacuation, Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskiy recorded the video address against the backdrop of a city sign of Pokrovsk, along part of the front that has seen some of the most intense fighting during Russia's 28-month-long full-scale invasion. In the video, he expressed surprise that some relevant government officials had not visited the region in six months or more.

"There will be a separate conversation in Kyiv, particularly with officials who must be here and in other areas near the frontline – in difficult communities where people need immediate solutions," Zelenskiy said. "Solutions that simply cannot be seen from Kyiv." Zelenskiy and his army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi also listened to reports from frontline positions.

Ukraine's military has found itself on the back foot this spring as Russian forces opened a new front in the northeastern region of Kharkiv in May and continued to press Ukrainian forces in other directions.

