Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Centre of Discrimination Against Delhi Government

In a charged statement on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the central government of blatant discrimination against the Delhi government. He claimed that the BJP-led Centre is strategically using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to frame its political rivals, including himself, in order to impede their activities.

Yadav aired these grievances after visiting Delhi Water Minister Atishi at the LNJP Hospital. Atishi had been hospitalized following a health downturn during her indefinite fast for Delhi's water supply. Yadav praised her as a courageous fighter for the people's rights, lamenting that chief ministers are increasingly targeted since the BJP assumed power.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also commended Atishi's efforts, criticizing the Centre's biased approach. Atishi's hunger strike, which started on June 21, ended with her hospitalization on Tuesday. She accused Haryana of reducing Delhi's water share, affecting millions in the capital.

