INDIA Constituents Prioritize Consensus Over Vote Division in Speaker's Election
The Congress announced that the INDIA parties chose not to seek a division of votes in the Speaker's election to maintain a spirit of consensus and cooperation, despite supporting Kodikunnil Suresh. The Opposition prioritized unity over division, contrasting with the actions of the NDA and PM.
On Wednesday, the Congress stated that the INDIA constituents decided against seeking a division of votes in the Speaker's election to uphold a spirit of consensus and cooperation.
According to AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, INDIA parties exercised their democratic rights by supporting Kodikunnil Suresh for the Lok Sabha Speaker through a voice vote. Although a division could have been insisted upon, they refrained from doing so.
Ramesh added that this decision sought to maintain a cooperative atmosphere, contrasting sharply with the actions of the Prime Minister and NDA. Despite proposing K Suresh as a joint candidate, NDA's Om Birla was elected Speaker for the third consecutive term.
