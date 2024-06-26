INDIA Constituents Prioritize Consensus Over Vote Division in Speaker's Election

On Wednesday, the Congress stated that the INDIA constituents decided against seeking a division of votes in the Speaker's election to uphold a spirit of consensus and cooperation.

According to AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, INDIA parties exercised their democratic rights by supporting Kodikunnil Suresh for the Lok Sabha Speaker through a voice vote. Although a division could have been insisted upon, they refrained from doing so.

Ramesh added that this decision sought to maintain a cooperative atmosphere, contrasting sharply with the actions of the Prime Minister and NDA. Despite proposing K Suresh as a joint candidate, NDA's Om Birla was elected Speaker for the third consecutive term.

