Arvind Kejriwal's Imprisonment Sparks Political Controversy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, on Wednesday alleged that systemic efforts are underway to ensure her husband's continued incarceration. She emphasized that this situation resembles a 'dictatorship' and an 'emergency.'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that the BJP panicked when there was a possibility of Kejriwal getting bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case and got him arrested in a 'fake case' by the CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday formally arrested Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam and sought five-day custody of the AAP national convener in the corruption case.

Sunita alleged on social media that as soon as Kejriwal received bail on June 20 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) obtained a stay. 'The very next day, the CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is emergency,' she claimed.

The AAP also condemned Kejriwal's arrest, posting on X that the 'dictator crossed all limits of cruelty.' The post also noted that Kejriwal's blood sugar level dropped very low when he was taken to Rouse Avenue Court.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the ED. On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail for 21 days to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, before he returned to prison on June 2.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

