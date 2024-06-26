Asaduddin Owaisi's Bold Stand in New Lok Sabha
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the BJP in the new Lok Sabha, asserting that the ruling party won't be able to dominate the opposition. He urged Speaker Om Birla to ensure smaller parties are heard. National Conference member Mehdi emphasized Birla's responsibility to uphold the Constitution impartially.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a striking critique, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asserted on Wednesday that the BJP will not steamroll the opposition in the new Lok Sabha, highlighting a shift in the House's dynamics.
Congratulating Om Birla on his re-election as Speaker, Owaisi urged for representation of smaller parties, asserting they also reflect the people's voice.
National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi emphasized Speaker Birla's duty to be impartial, reminding him that his allegiance is to the Constitution of India, not to any political party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam: "Taking responsibility of defeat" in Lok Sabha polls AIUDF's Aminul Islam quits party
Kanimozhi Appointed DMK Parliamentary Leader, New Roles in Lok Sabha Announced
In footballing terms, 'wall of defenders' is now bigger, much more robust with over 230 INDIA bloc MPs in Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi tells PTI.
J P Nadda Reassumes Health Ministry, Overseeing Lok Sabha 2024 Prep
Rakibul Hussain Bids Adieu to Assam Assembly, Sets Sights on Lok Sabha