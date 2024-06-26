Asaduddin Owaisi's Bold Stand in New Lok Sabha

In a striking critique, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asserted on Wednesday that the BJP will not steamroll the opposition in the new Lok Sabha, highlighting a shift in the House's dynamics.

Congratulating Om Birla on his re-election as Speaker, Owaisi urged for representation of smaller parties, asserting they also reflect the people's voice.

National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi emphasized Speaker Birla's duty to be impartial, reminding him that his allegiance is to the Constitution of India, not to any political party.

