Sharif Extends Olive Branch to Imran Khan Amid Political Tensions

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to hold talks with political rival Imran Khan, who has been jailed since August last year. Sharif's offer came despite ongoing tensions between their parties. The opposition insists on dialogue only if Khan and other PTI members are released from jail.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:37 IST
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amidst rising political tensions in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an olive branch to his predecessor and rival, Imran Khan, offering to hold talks while Khan serves jail time. Sharif's gesture, made during a National Assembly address, comes despite a tumultuous history between the two political figures.

Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been incarcerated since August last year. Sharif's political advisor, Rana Sanaullah, indicated that the government prefers to keep Khan detained indefinitely. PTI members have been vocal about their leader's plight, calling for his and other jailed leaders' release as a precondition for any dialogue.

Sharif's appeal for unity was met with skepticism and demands from the opposition, highlighting the deep-seated mistrust between the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI. The political arena remains fraught with allegations and counter-allegations of electoral fraud, especially regarding the controversial 2018 and February 8 elections.

