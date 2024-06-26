National Rally Soars in French Parliamentary Polls

* POLLSTER IFOP: NATIONAL RALLY SEEN REACHING 36% OF POPULAR VOTE AHEAD OF FIRST ROUND OF FRENCH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

* IFOP POLL: NATIONAL RALLY AND ALLIES PROJECTED TO REACH 220-260 SEATS IN FRANCE'S NEXT NATIONAL ASSEMBLY (ABSOLUTE MAJORITY: 289 SEATS) * IFOP POLL: LEFTWING NEW POPULAR FRONT SEEN REACHING 28.5%, PRESIDENT MACRON'S CENTRIST BLOC SEEN REACHING 21%

