National Rally Soars in French Parliamentary Polls

The National Rally is projected to reach 36% of the popular vote ahead of the first round of French parliamentary elections. According to an IFOP poll, they and their allies could secure between 220 and 260 seats in the National Assembly, while the Leftwing Popular Front and President Macron's Centrist Bloc are seen trailing.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:41 IST
* POLLSTER IFOP: NATIONAL RALLY SEEN REACHING 36% OF POPULAR VOTE AHEAD OF FIRST ROUND OF FRENCH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

* IFOP POLL: NATIONAL RALLY AND ALLIES PROJECTED TO REACH 220-260 SEATS IN FRANCE'S NEXT NATIONAL ASSEMBLY (ABSOLUTE MAJORITY: 289 SEATS) * IFOP POLL: LEFTWING NEW POPULAR FRONT SEEN REACHING 28.5%, PRESIDENT MACRON'S CENTRIST BLOC SEEN REACHING 21%

