Tensions Escalate in Bolivia Amidst Allegations of Military Coup

Bolivian armed forces took over the capital's central square on Wednesday, and an armored vehicle rammed through the entrance to the presidential palace followed by soldiers rushing in, igniting fears of a military coup. Bolivian President Luis Arce, who was set to address the nation shortly, denounced the "irregular mobilization" of some army units in La Paz and demanded the troops demobilize.

"If you respect the line of military command, withdraw all these forces right now," Arce said. "That is an order." Former leader Evo Morales, who has publicly split with Arce although both belong to the same socialist movement, accused top General Juan Jose Zuniga of plotting a coup.

Heavily armed soldiers and armored vehicles gathered in the central Plaza Murillo square, which is home to the presidential palace and Congress. A Reuters witness saw an armored vehicle ramming into a door of presidential palace and soldiers rushing in. "The three chiefs of the armed forces have come to express our dismay. There will be a new cabinet of ministers, surely things will change, but our country cannot continue like this any longer," General Zuniga told a local TV station.

Zuniga addressed reporters in the square prior to the assault on the national palace. "Stop destroying, stop impoverishing our country, stop humiliating our army," he said in full uniform, flanked by soldiers, insisting the action being taken was supported by the public.

Morales, head of the ruling MAS socialist party, said that his supporters would mobilize in support of democracy. He accused Zuniga of seeking to stage a coup and announced a general work stoppage including a call to block roadways.

"We will not allow the armed forces to violate democracy and intimidate people," Morales said. Public support for Arce and Bolivia's democracy has poured in from regional leaders, while even conservative political opponents in Bolivia including jailed ex-President Jeanine Anez have strongly condemned the military action.

"We express the strongest condemnation of the attempted coup d'état in Bolivia. Our total support and support for President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on X. RISING TENSIONS

Tensions have been building in Bolivia ahead of general elections in 2025, with Morales planning to run against former ally Arce, creating a major rift in the ruling socialist party and wider political uncertainty. Many do not want a return of Morales, who governed from 2006-2019 when he was ousted amongst widespread protests and replaced by an interim conservative government. Arce then won election in 2020.

Zuniga had said recently that Morales should not be able to return as president, which led Arce to strip him of his command this week. The landlocked South American country is also battling an economic slump with depleted central bank reserves and pressure on the boliviano currency as gas exports have dried up.

