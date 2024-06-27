AIADMK's Hunger Strike Demands Justice for Kallakurichi Tragedy

Led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK MLAs and party workers commenced a hunger strike on Thursday, calling for a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Donning black shirts, the AIADMK legislators, suspended from the ongoing Assembly session for disrupting proceedings, began their fast at 9 am at the Rajarathinam stadium.

The main opposition party claims the fast is also a protest against the 'denial of permission' to address the issue in the state Assembly. Palaniswami criticized the 'diversionary politics' of the DMK government, arguing that evicting and suspending AIADMK MLAs went against democratic principles. The hunger strike is expected to conclude by 5 pm on Thursday.

