Left Menu

AIADMK's Hunger Strike Demands Justice for Kallakurichi Tragedy

The AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, initiated a hunger strike demanding a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. The protesters, dressed in black, condemned the suspension of their MLAs from the Assembly and accused the DMK government of diverting focus from the tragedy that claimed over 60 lives.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 09:45 IST
AIADMK's Hunger Strike Demands Justice for Kallakurichi Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

Led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK MLAs and party workers commenced a hunger strike on Thursday, calling for a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Donning black shirts, the AIADMK legislators, suspended from the ongoing Assembly session for disrupting proceedings, began their fast at 9 am at the Rajarathinam stadium.

The main opposition party claims the fast is also a protest against the 'denial of permission' to address the issue in the state Assembly. Palaniswami criticized the 'diversionary politics' of the DMK government, arguing that evicting and suspending AIADMK MLAs went against democratic principles. The hunger strike is expected to conclude by 5 pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024