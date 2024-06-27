Veteran BJP Leader L K Advani in Stable Condition at AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, 96, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi last night and is reported to be in stable condition according to hospital sources on Thursday.

Admitted to the old private ward of AIIMS at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, Advani is being evaluated by a specialized team including experts in urology, cardiology, and geriatric medicine.

The specific nature of Advani's ailment remains undisclosed, as specialists continue their assessments.

