Left Menu

Veteran BJP Leader L K Advani in Stable Condition at AIIMS

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. He is currently stable and is undergoing evaluation by a team of specialists from various fields. His specific ailment has not yet been disclosed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:12 IST
Veteran BJP Leader L K Advani in Stable Condition at AIIMS
L K Advani
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, 96, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi last night and is reported to be in stable condition according to hospital sources on Thursday.

Admitted to the old private ward of AIIMS at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, Advani is being evaluated by a specialized team including experts in urology, cardiology, and geriatric medicine.

The specific nature of Advani's ailment remains undisclosed, as specialists continue their assessments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024