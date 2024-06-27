Left Menu

Kerala Government Faces Fund Management Allegations Amid Opposition Walkout

The Congress-led UDF criticized the Kerala government's delay in granting funds to local bodies, sparking a strong rebuttal from the ruling Left government. State Minister M B Rajesh blamed financial restrictions imposed by the Center. In protest, UDF staged a walkout, accusing the government of financial mismanagement.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:19 IST
In a heated session of the Kerala Assembly on Thursday, the Congress-led UDF launched a scathing attack on the ruling Left government for allegedly delaying funds to local bodies, hindering developmental activities across the state.

The motion, introduced by UDF MLAs including T Siddique, sought adjournment of the House to discuss these pressing issues. However, State Minister for Local Self Government Department, M B Rajesh, strongly rebutted the claims, pointing fingers at central financial restrictions as the main culprit behind the financial woes of local bodies.

Minister Rajesh accused the opposition of neglecting the Centre's role in the financial crunch due to their narrow political agenda. As a result, Speaker A N Shamseer denied the motion for adjournment, leading to a dramatic walkout by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and other UDF members. Satheesan argued that the state's claims of dues from the Centre were based on falsehoods, accusing the Left government of financial mismanagement and a lack of developmental planning.

