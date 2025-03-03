Left Menu

Assam Assembly in Uproar: Opposition Walkout Over Attack on Congress MP

The Congress party's adjournment motion about an attack on MP Rakibul Hussain in Assam was denied in the Assembly, leading to a walkout by opposition members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister assured arrests and ongoing searches for the accused, while debate on police action and security remains heated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:04 IST
Assam Assembly in Uproar: Opposition Walkout Over Attack on Congress MP
attack
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Assembly witnessed a walkout by opposition members on Monday after an adjournment motion related to an attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was disallowed by the Speaker. The incident in question involved masked attackers targeting Hussain and his security team in Nagaon district on February 20.

Amidst a backdrop of tension, Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury sought to open discussions on the attack. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary addressed concerns by confirming arrests while ensuring the search for others involved was ongoing.

Despite multiple arrests, claims surfaced about alleged police inactivity in protecting Hussain. Accusations and demands for stronger accountability measures were voiced by several MLAs, culminating in a protest after Speaker Biswajit Daimary's dismissal of the motion, arguing it could be raised through other channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025