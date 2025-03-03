Assam Assembly in Uproar: Opposition Walkout Over Attack on Congress MP

The Assam Assembly witnessed a walkout by opposition members on Monday after an adjournment motion related to an attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was disallowed by the Speaker. The incident in question involved masked attackers targeting Hussain and his security team in Nagaon district on February 20.

Amidst a backdrop of tension, Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury sought to open discussions on the attack. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary addressed concerns by confirming arrests while ensuring the search for others involved was ongoing.

Despite multiple arrests, claims surfaced about alleged police inactivity in protecting Hussain. Accusations and demands for stronger accountability measures were voiced by several MLAs, culminating in a protest after Speaker Biswajit Daimary's dismissal of the motion, arguing it could be raised through other channels.

