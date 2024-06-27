Dushyant Chautala Open to Congress Alliance, Rejects BJP Tie-Up in Haryana

In a significant political move, Dushyant Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), announced on Thursday that his party is open to supporting the Congress in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. This comes after Chautala ruled out any future alliance with the BJP in Haryana, both before and after the next Assembly polls.

The alliance between JJP and BJP, which lasted four and a half years, was recently terminated when the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister. Chautala expressed that the JJP's lackluster performance in the general elections was a consequence of its previous tie-up with the BJP.

Chautala stated that the JJP would seek feedback from its workers before deciding on any future alliances. He emphasized the party's commitment to not joining forces with the BJP and showed willingness to support a Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, provided they field a prominent or eminent personality. He suggested that the Congress could appoint an established figure in sports as a joint candidate for the opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)