A Lift Encounter: Fadnavis and Thackeray's Unplanned Meeting Sparks Speculation

An accidental elevator meeting between Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray caused a stir in political circles. Despite their political differences, both leaders downplayed the encounter, emphasizing cordial relations. Speculations about the upcoming elections and budget were also discussed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:54 IST
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected elevator encounter between Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray has created ripples within the state's political landscape. Both veteran politicians downplayed the significance of their brief meeting, emphasizing the importance of maintaining respectful and cordial relations despite political differences.

The incident unfolded on the first day of the state legislature's monsoon session. Fadnavis and Thackeray, who share a history of political camaraderie turned rivalry, were seen exchanging a few words while waiting for the lift at Vidhan Bhawan. A video capturing this surprise interaction quickly went viral, prompting curiosity about their conversation.

When questioned by reporters, Thackeray humorously dismissed any deeper implications of the meeting, referencing a popular song. Fadnavis' party colleague Pravin Darekar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the state's tradition of upholding personal ties irrespective of political battles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

