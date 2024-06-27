Left Menu

Irish PM Condemns Hoax Bomb Threat, Calls for End to Intimidation of Politicians

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris denounced a hoax bomb threat at his home, highlighting the rising harassment of politicians and their families. He emphasized the harmful impact of such actions on personal and public life. The incidents come amid heated debates and protests over migration in Ireland.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:56 IST
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said a hoax bomb threat made to his home on Wednesday night is "utterly unacceptable" and that the intimidation of politicians and their families cannot be allowed to continue. There have been increased instances of people gathering outside the homes of Irish ministers, sometimes wearing masks and erecting anti-migrant banners. Three men were arrested last week over the alleged harassment of an elected official after they gathered outside Harris' home.

Migration has become a heated debate in Ireland as the government struggles to accommodate record numbers of refugees and occasionally violent protests have been held outside accommodation centres where migrants are living. "This is an utterly unacceptable situation," Harris told reporters at a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

"Even the word hoax I'm not sure is a fair word with respect because I've no doubt these things are done to intimidate, to upset. I have young children. I have a wife," he said. "I do think all of us in our discourse, including media, need to reflect on how we comment on these matters. If masked men turned up outside your house, it wouldn't be described as protest. It's not protest when it happens outside my house either and this situation can't be allowed to continue."

