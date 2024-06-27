Chaos in SAD: Mann Mocks Badal Amid Jalandhar Bypoll Turmoil

In a pointed critique, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann targeted Sukhbir Singh Badal, highlighting internal disarray within the Shiromani Akali Dal as the July 10 Jalandhar West assembly bypoll approaches.

Mann's comments followed the SAD's decision to back a BSP nominee instead of its official candidate, a choice caused by internal dissent after a panel involved in candidate selection rebelled against Badal.

Unable to replace its authorized candidate due to passing deadlines, the SAD finds itself in a precarious position.

In a formal statement, Mann described SAD's predicament, emphasizing the lack of unity and ideological direction within the party.

"The Akali Dal is in dire straits with leaders squabbling for power and operating solely for personal political gain, ignoring the state's welfare," Mann alleged.

As the bypoll nears, Badal reportedly will refrain from campaigning for his party's candidate, a situation Mann labels as indicative of SAD's fragility.

"The state's populace will undoubtedly remember these leaders' transgressions and respond appropriately in the bypoll," Mann asserted.

A faction of SAD's senior leadership has openly revolted against Badal, urging him to resign following a poor performance in recent Lok Sabha elections.

The bypoll in Jalandhar West was triggered by the resignation of AAP's Sheetal Angural.

