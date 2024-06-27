Left Menu

Rebel Akali Leaders Challenge Badal's Leadership, Emphasize Party Ideology

Rebel leader Prem Singh Chandumajra criticized the Shiromani Akali Dal's leadership, insisting the party is based on ideology and principles rather than personal property. He stressed that none of the rebelling leaders aim to become the party president. This discontent follows SAD's significant loss in recent elections.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:47 IST
In a scathing critique of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership, rebel leader Prem Singh Chandumajra declared on Thursday that the party is an ideology, not the personal property of any individual. Speaking amid increasing dissent, Chandumajra emphasized that no rebellious leaders are eyeing the party president's role.

The uprising within SAD follows its recent drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. Senior leaders including Jagir Kaur, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, and Parminder Singh Dhindsa have all demanded that current president Sukhbir Singh Badal step down.

Chandumajra dismissed claims that the rebelling faction is backed by the BJP, asserting their focus on revitalizing SAD. He urged the leadership to respect public sentiment, stating that the party needs someone with strong religious and political acumen at its helm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

