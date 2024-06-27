Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has declined a government proposal to head the national delegation to the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, D.C. He cited a lack of prior consultation regarding Bulgaria's official position and commitments on the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from his press office on Thursday.

The decision has sparked intense debate between pro-Russian and pro-Western factions in Bulgaria. Critics argue that, as the military's commander-in-chief, Radev should represent the country. He has faced allegations of having a Kremlin-friendly stance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has publicly stated that providing military aid to Kyiv would only prolong the conflict, labeling proponents of such aid as "warmongers."

Delyan Peevski, leader of a liberal pro-Western party and a vocal critic of Radev, described the refusal as evidence that Radev's positions align with foreign interests, rather than national priorities. Peevski claims these positions conflict with Euro-Atlantic values. Despite the largely ceremonial nature of the presidential role, it remains a potent platform for shaping public opinion in Bulgaria, a country still grappling with its historical ties to Russia. Surveys indicate substantial pro-Russian sentiment among Bulgaria's 6.6 million citizens, rooted in deep cultural and historical connections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)