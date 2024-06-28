Chaos in the Capital: Bolivia's Government Thwarts Coup Attempt

Bolivia's government announced Thursday that 17 people have been arrested in connection with an attempted coup that shook the country. Among those detained are military leaders Juan José Zúñiga and Juan Arnez Salvador.

The coup attempt has intensified political and economic instability. Supporters of President Luis Arce rallied at his palace while analysts suggested the public backing, though temporary, has offered Arce some respite from mounting challenges, including currency and fuel shortages.

Zúñiga claimed, without evidence, that Arce orchestrated the coup as a ruse to boost his popularity—a claim the government denies. The rebellion ended bloodlessly, and key political figures continue to grapple with the fallout.

