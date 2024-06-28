Kamala Harris Backs Biden's Debate Performance Amid Growing Concerns

In an interview following Thursday night's debate, Vice President Kamala Harris conceded that President Joe Biden had a "slow start" against Donald Trump but asserted that he concluded "strong."

As Democratic anxieties surge over Biden's capability to continue as their leading candidate, Harris spoke on CNN and MSNBC, emphasizing the significance of the forthcoming November election. Amid a tempest of speculation about Biden's readiness, Harris criticized Trump for his failure to denounce the Capitol rioters and his reluctance to commit to the election results.

Highlighting Biden's tenure, Harris stated, "The Joe Biden that I work with every day is about uniting both Republicans and Democrats, a rarity in current times." Concludin her remarks, Harris pointed out that Biden uniquely retains the endorsement of his vice president—a notable contrast to Trump, as Former Vice President Mike Pence has refrained from supporting Trump this year.

