"Entire Ayodhya is waterlogged just after a single rainfall," says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Centre over the crumbling infrastructure in various parts of the country following the rainfall. He highlighted that Ayodhya, which the Bharatiya Janata Party hails for its development, could not withstand even the first rainfall.

"We all saw that water started coming out of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya just after the first rain. The water entered the Garbhagriha, which displeased the temple's main priest. We have seen the condition of the Atal Setu Bridge. The Jabalpur terminal collapsed. The Bundelkhand Expressway was destroyed. The entire Ayodhya, which the Centre hailed for development, got waterlogged after the first rain. The Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse incident is extremely shameful, as it was inaugurated by PM Modi on March 10. Corruption follows the BJP.", Singh said. "Our government is working on waterlogging in Delhi", he added.

Regarding waterlogging across Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, "The situation is far better than last time. In a way, this is the first rain of the monsoon. All problematic points have been identified today. All departments and officers are working on the ground, and work is underway at all locations affected by waterlogging. The people of Delhi won't face this situation after today." Meanwhile, heavy rain on Friday morning brought much-needed relief from a prolonged heat wave in the national capital, but the showers caused waterlogging in various parts of the city, affecting traffic movement and the normal lives of residents and commuters.

People waded through waterlogged streets in several parts of the city, and BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable boat on the NH9 as a mark of protest. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228 mm of rainfall ending at 8:30 am today. This marks the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in June ever recorded.

The highest city had ever recorded was 235.5 mm of rainfall on June 28, 1936. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed. According to the Delhi Fire Services, one person was killed and eight people sustained injuries in the incident that took place around 5:30 am this morning. (ANI)

