China Urges U.S. to Halt Philippine Provocations in South China Sea

China on Friday called on the United States to stop tolerating and supporting the Philippines' "provocations," after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed concerns about Beijing's "destabilizing actions in the South China Sea."

The source of current tense situations is the Philippine side, the foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.

