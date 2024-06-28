China Urges U.S. to Halt Philippine Provocations in South China Sea
China has urged the United States to cease its support for the Philippines' provocations in the South China Sea. This follows concerns expressed by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell about Beijing's destabilizing actions in the region, a claim refuted by China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 12:54 IST
- Country:
- China
China on Friday called on the United States to stop tolerating and supporting the Philippines' "provocations," after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed concerns about Beijing's "destabilizing actions in the South China Sea."
The source of current tense situations is the Philippine side, the foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Embassy in Beijing Issues Comprehensive FAQ for Returning Students
EU Hikes Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Reflecting Tougher Stance on Beijing
Taiwan's Defensive Stance Against Beijing's Threats
"Urge US side to fully recognize anti-China separatist nature of Dalai group": Beijing reacts to US lawmakers visiting Dharamshala
Beijing Warns of Trade War Amid EU Tariff Tensions