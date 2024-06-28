DA Continues Negotiations Over Cabinet Roles with Ramaphosa
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in South Africa confirmed plans to continue negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding cabinet positions. Despite recent disagreements, particularly over the trade and industry minister role, the DA remains committed to dialogue without setting final ultimatums.
South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party resolved at a meeting of its Federal Executive on Thursday to continue negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa over cabinet positions, a DA source close to the negotiations told Reuters. The senior party source said that the DA was still committed to negotiations and the party was "not at the point of drawing lines in the sand and giving final ultimatums".
The comments come after local news reports said on Thursday that there had been a major disagreement between the DA and the African National Congress over the trade and industry minister position in Ramaphosa's cabinet, which is yet to be announced more than a week after he was sworn in for a second term as head of state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Negotiations: U.S. Responds to Hamas Modifications
New Zealand and China Launch Negotiations to Boost Services Trade
Cyril Ramaphosa's Fragile Second Term: Unity or Divisiveness?
South Africa's second biggest party says it will back Cyril Ramaphosa for president, almost guaranteeing his reelection, reports AP.
Cyril Ramaphosa Nominated for South African Presidential Re-Election