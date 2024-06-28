Left Menu

DA and ANC: The Tug-of-War Over Cabinet Positions Continues

South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) is in ongoing negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding cabinet positions. Despite reports of a major disagreement over the trade and industry minister role, the DA remains committed to discussions. The final cabinet announcement is still pending as the DA and ANC continue to negotiate.

Updated: 28-06-2024 13:28 IST
South Africa's Democratic Alliance (DA) party resolved at a meeting of its Federal Executive on Thursday to continue negotiations with President Cyril Ramaphosa over cabinet positions, a DA source close to the negotiations told Reuters. The senior party source said the DA was still committed to negotiations and the party was "not at the point of drawing lines in the sand and giving final ultimatums".

The comments come after local news reports said on Thursday that there had been a major disagreement between the DA and the African National Congress (ANC) over the trade and industry minister position in Ramaphosa's cabinet, which is yet to be announced more than a week after he was sworn in for a second term as head of state. Party officials had earlier in the week indicated that the cabinet was expected to be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.

The ANC and the DA are the two largest parties in the government of national unity that emerged after Ramaphosa's ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in an election last month. A DA spokesperson said the party would communicate officially when negotiations are finalised.

