Keir Starmer's Pledge: Resign if Labour Loses

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and the favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, announced he would quit if his party does not win the July 4 election. Currently, Labour leads in most opinion polls, strongly indicating an end to the Conservative government's 14-year tenure under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:42 IST
Keir Starmer
  • United Kingdom

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party and favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, said on Friday he would quit if his party failed to win the country's July 4 election.

Asked during a BBC phone-in programme whether he would resign if Labour lost or lost heavily, Starmer said: "Yes."

Labour is around 20 percentage points ahead in most opinion polls, and forecast to comfortably win enough parliamentary seats to form the next government, ending Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's tenure and 14 years of Conservative government.

